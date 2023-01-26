Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $140.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.95.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.