Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Target Price to GBX 250

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 273 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Forterra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FTTRF remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. Forterra has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

