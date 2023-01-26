Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($36.30) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of G1A traded up €0.29 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €40.95 ($44.51). 273,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.47. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($33.89) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($52.77). The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

