Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €98.12 ($106.65) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €105.62 and a 200 day moving average of €105.21. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($79.87).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

