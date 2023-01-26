Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $122.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.11. 780,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

