Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $53.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.