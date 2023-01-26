Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $203.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Analysts predict that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta



Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

