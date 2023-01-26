Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €127.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €127.00 ($138.04) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Safran stock traded down €0.98 ($1.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €130.30 ($141.63). 1,092,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.76. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

