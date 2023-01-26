Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €250.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday.

RHM traded down €2.20 ($2.39) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €220.90 ($240.11). The stock had a trading volume of 396,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($247.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €177.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

