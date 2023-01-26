Dero (DERO) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Dero has a market cap of $64.98 million and $112,675.35 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.91 or 0.00021277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,076.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00384569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00767322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00095448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.00569572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00192153 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,234,297 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

