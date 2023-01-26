Dent Reaches Market Cap of $89.46 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $89.46 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

