Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,766 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.