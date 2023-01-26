DeltaFi (DELFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,624.15

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $14,624.15 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

