DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,573.49

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $9,573.49 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00378532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017391 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.