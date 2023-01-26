Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 0.1%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 20,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

