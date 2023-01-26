Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $420.55 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $428.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.80.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,149. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.31.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

