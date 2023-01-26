DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.70 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00010243 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $75.70 million and $342,630.13 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00405178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,554.07 or 0.28439816 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00588013 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,043,116 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.28290083 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $333,395.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

