Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $128.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

Datadog stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

