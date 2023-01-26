Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,415.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

