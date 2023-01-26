Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $321.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

