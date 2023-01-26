Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

Danaher Stock Down 3.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $262.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 915,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 84.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,072,000 after acquiring an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 58.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 809,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 298,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

