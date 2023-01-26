Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.58

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 277537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 47.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 22.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

