D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

