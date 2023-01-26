D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.82. 105,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,654. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 305,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

