CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.39. 879,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,543. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

