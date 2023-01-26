CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 96,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. CVB Financial has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

