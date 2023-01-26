CV SHOTS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.73 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $3.24 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00409120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.00 or 0.28717179 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00588482 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0055103 USD and is down -13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $123.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

