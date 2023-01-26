Curve DAO Token Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $737.16 million and $174.93 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00405692 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.77 or 0.28476563 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00586418 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,890,889,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,738,410 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

