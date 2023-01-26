CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Adam R. Craig Sells 85,317 Shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.82. 3,077,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $738.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

