CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

