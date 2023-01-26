Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.49. 224,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 472,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cryoport Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cryoport by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

