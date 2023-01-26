Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

