Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75.
Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %
CCI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Further Reading
