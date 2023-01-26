Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

