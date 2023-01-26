Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
