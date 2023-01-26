Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

CCI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 456,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,594. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Crown Castle

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays downgraded Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

