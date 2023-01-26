Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.85. 263,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

