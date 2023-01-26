Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Up 4.2%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Crossroads Impact Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Crossroads Impact Company Profile

Crossroads Impact Corp. is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

