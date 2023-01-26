CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 23.17%.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 650,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

