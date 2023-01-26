Critical Survey: Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) and Its Competitors

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Avalon GloboCare Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million -$9.09 million -2.62 Avalon GloboCare Competitors $1.54 billion $108.11 million 13.58

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avalon GloboCare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avalon GloboCare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare Competitors 54 447 965 15 2.64

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare rivals beat Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.