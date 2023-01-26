Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 397,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,141,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,489,752.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,670,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,489,752.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,670,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,143 shares of company stock worth $11,616,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 374,552 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $3,949,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

