Credit Suisse Group Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 73,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
