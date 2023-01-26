Credit Suisse Group Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 73,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

