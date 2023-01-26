Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Up 57.9%

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Rating) were up 57.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 15,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5,796.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Craven House Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.