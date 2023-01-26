Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up about 2.7% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Harmonic worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 176,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.