Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up about 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 710.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,274 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.73. 204,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

