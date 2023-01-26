Cowen Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $25.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

AT&T stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

