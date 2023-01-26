Cowa LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $751.25 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $831.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $722.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

