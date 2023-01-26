Cowa LLC Purchases New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 224.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 611,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,853,000 after buying an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

