Cowa LLC Invests $61,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.30.

NYSE:TMO opened at $575.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $557.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

