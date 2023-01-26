Cowa LLC Invests $181,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $413.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

