Cowa LLC Invests $136,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Capri stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.