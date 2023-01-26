Cowa LLC Invests $114,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $382.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.74.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.